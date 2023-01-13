DIGITAL BILLBOARD COMPANY MAD MEDIA, NEW PLYMOUTH, LAUNCHES NEW BILLBOARD IN FITZROY

Principals Jacques and Ed from Mad Media understand the importance of capturing the 'modern' audience in a changing world, that requires a different approach to marketing your business as radio and print no longer has the reach they had in the past.

With this passion and vision, the team at MAD Media are due to launch their new digital billboard in the coastal suburb of Fitzroy, New Plymouth.

On average, twenty-two thousand people will go past this new sign daily.

"Fitzroy Village is a Community - this MAD board is here to offer the locals somewhere to promote products and services, and of course, notices for the schools and the community groups in the area. Headquartered in New Plymouth, we love bringing opportunities for our local community to grow. This board will do just that".

Digital billboards open up a realm of opportunities and using this cost-effective advertising medium that can update content frequently is a great investment for your business. Across New Plymouth, no other media company has the market coverage, and around all regions MAD Media covers, they offer the best value solutions.

With Digital Billboards currently operating in New Plymouth, Whanganui, and Hamilton and expansion into Taupo and Palmerston North, MAD Media can profile your business 'in lights' for maximum reach.

The new board should be fully operational in Fitzroy on Monday, January 30, 2023.

MAD Media

www.mad.nz

Phillip Quay

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

P: 0274 587 724

www.mediapa.co.nz

facebook.com/mediapa