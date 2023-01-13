Masterchef Finalist Naomi Grace Joins MediaPA Digital Team

Master Chef finalist and social content co-ordinator Naomi Grace joined the Hamilton-based MediaPA digital media team in the New Year..

Grace, pictured, earned a large following and plenty of mainstream media publicity during her stint on Masterchef.

This led to her becoming a popular influencer in the hospitality arena with more than 7 years working in kitchens and the opportunity to work alongside leading chefs.



Her role with MediaPA will be one of creating and scheduling social media posts as well as that of a videographer (she owns Grace Films) and supplying digital analytics and statistics on social media, editing content and writing articles.

She has been a content co-ordinator for Waikato-Tainui since July 2021 and is based in Hamilton.

MediaPA owner Phillip Quay said he is thrilled to have Naomi on board and sees her role as an influencer and wide range of digital marketing skills being a big advantage to the company's e-commerce clients and also the newly formed networking group Business Connect.







