AGSAFE WEEKLY REPORT:

Finance: The NZ dollar has remained steady over the holiday period with the world markets only coming to life again after the New Year and Christmas holiday periods. Brent Crude oil remains around the $US80/barrel.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. No one has come up with a real alternative long-term use for wool yet!!

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules are unchanged with new schedules expected for the week commencing 23rd January. Venison prices remain strong. A late grass market will give growers options to retain stock.

Dairy Prices: The g/DT fell 2.8% at the latest auction. There was big volume sold. WMP fell 1.4% to $US3208/tn and SMP fell 4.3% to $US2838/tn. The price drop was unexpected, however the high volume of commodities sold, had an effect on the prices!



Summer management plans may have to be varied to maintain the pasture quality with the good grass growth rates. Late silage harvest will be of a lesser quality, but will suit cows closer to drying off. Pregnancy test the cows and you may be able to hold onto the empties with the extra grass growth. There is no recipe for farming!!



Quote: “Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall”.



Need Help. If at any time you just want to talk about being isolated on your farm and to have a chat, just call me – no charges!! 027-2872886. Rural Support Trust 0800-787-245. Lifeline 0800-543354. Crisis TXT – HELP (4357)S