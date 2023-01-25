New Commercial Painting Service Opens in Victoria

JB Painting has opened its doors to customers in Australia, providing high quality commercial painting in Victoria. As a well-established professional painting company, JB Painting stands out as the go-to choice for businesses looking to freshen up their buildings with new paint jobs.

The team of experienced painters at JB Painting offers a wide range of services, from interior and exterior wall painting to fence staining and industrial protective coatings. They specialize in using only the highest grade paints to ensure long lasting results and customer satisfaction.

Due to COVID-19, the team places extra emphasis on safety precautions and cleanliness while working on any project site, adhering to all government regulations to keep both employees and customers safe.

From small business offices to large apartment complexes, no job is too big or too small for JB Painting. From offering free estimates for larger jobs prior to starting work, to providing multiple payment options including cashless payments - the company caters for every customer's needs.