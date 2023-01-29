Agsafe Weekly Report

Finance: The NZ dollar has remained steady over the week with the world markets being dominated by the Ukrainian war. Brent crude is still less than $US80/barrel.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. No one has come up with a real alternative long-term use for wool yet!!

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules have all eased back after Christmas but are generally steady for the coming week. Markets remain fickle with sales struggling around the Chinese markets.

Dairy Prices: Dairy prices are generally steady to weaker and the dairy farmers are now expecting Fonterra to lower the farm gate milk price. Farming margins are being squeezed at both ends.

Pregnancy testing has been done on most farms with very mixed results emanating from a difficult spring. I do not have any definitive figures yet from vets, but early indications suggest the empty rates are slightly higher than expected. Too many farmers are relying on tail-paint or rub-pads and electronic devices – you cannot beat actual observations.