Craig Nevatt, Drumm Nevatt & Associates Limited, Auckland and Tauranga, Chartered Accountancy Firm - Business Accountants

Craig Nevatt has more than 25 years of experience as an Accountant becoming Chartered in 2003.

Craig's career began at PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PwC") in Palmerston North. He worked with small to medium size businesses in Manawatu, including the farming community.

In 2002 shortly after the Palmerston North firm of PwC split away from the international firm, Craig moved to the Auckland office of PwC, continuing to work in Business Advisory. However, Craig soon realised he missed the opportunity to be more involved in his client's businesses.

In late 2005, Craig was seconded to Elders New Zealand to assist with the sale of 50% of the business to Elders Australia. He met the then-owners of Elders New Zealand, Eric Spencer and Stuart Chapman.

Spencer and Chapman offered Craig a job as the Financial Controller of their private investment company, Sredle New Zealand. Craig's interest and skills in the dairy industry developed from this opportunity.

Time evolved, and Craig became involved in overseeing the management of Sredle's 550-ha dairy farm in Northland and is a Director of Chilterra S.A., a 4,000-ha dairy farming company based in the south of Chile.

In early 2013, Craig and Sredle came to an agreement whereby Craig formed his own business advisory and chartered accountant practice but continued to provide contract CFO and accounting services to Sredle and its subsidiaries, and hence Agribiz Consulting was born. The relationship with the principals of Sredle continues today.

Craig was appointed to the part-time role of contract CFO for Dairy Farms NZ in November 2015, which now owned five dairy farms in Southland and two in South Canterbury. This appointment further broadened Craig's skills and experience in the dairy industry.

In October 2016, Craig joined forces with Bernie Drumm and Drumm Nevatt & Associates (DNA) was born.

Craig and the DNA team ensure you receive high-quality professional advice and ongoing support to help your business thrive.

"We aim to inspire people to build better businesses, to help our clients have a purpose in building their businesses - to grow and succeed.

“We can provide business essential products and services for your business”:

Financial Accounting

Tax Compliance

Management Accounting

Coaching

Business Planning

Forecasting

Drumm Nevatt & Associates Limited are a well-established Chartered Accountancy firm based in Tauranga and Howick, Auckland.

"Our vision is to be the most preferred Chartered Accountants, to develop personal relationships and go the extra mile to help our clients sleep at night".

Are you ready to talk to a professional, progressive, and innovative accountancy firm about how we can build your business? Then let's chat.

Drumm Nevatt and Associates Limited

Howick Office

E: office@dnaca.co.nz

Ridge House

69 Ridge Road

Howick

Auckland 2014

PO Box 54 060

The Marina

Auckland 2144

Tauranga Office

P: +64 7 576 2194

E: admin@dnaca.co.nz

23 Myres Street

Otumoetai

Tauranga 3110