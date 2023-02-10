Offroad racers hit Manukau this weekend

The 2023 New Zealand Offroad Racing Championship kicks off tomorrow at Manukau.

The Mickey Thompson stadium event will be held at the Counties-Manukau club’s purpose-built course accessed from Prices Road near Auckland Airport.

Among more than 50 entries are leading truck racers Nick Hall (Toyota Chev), Leigh Bishop (Chev), and Nick Leahy; Gary Baker also returns to the top class in the Pro4 truck he bought from Joel Giddy.

In the unlimited race car class, leading entries are Justin Davies, Cody Hata, Paul Eayrs and Alan Hilliam.

Champion UTV racer Carl Ruiterman of Pukekohe has a new Yamaha race car to debut.

Meanwhile, he couldn’t stay away: multiple champion and event organiser Tony McCall lines up in a 1640cc class single seater. He insists he is racing ‘for fun’ but his rivals know he is one of the most competitive drivers in the sport.

The track is located a short UBER ride from Auckland International Airport (5km). Admission is $30 per adult, Gold Card holders $20, and children under 12 FREE when accompanied by an adult. EFTPOS is available at the gate.

Racing starts at 11:30am

More information is at www.countiesoffroad.co.nz