Agsafe Weekly Report

Finance: The NZ dollar is steady to slightly easier. The impact of the floods on exports will have a negative effect on the economy. World markets are fickle with recession predictions changing regularly.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. Some European carpet makers are moving to 100% over the next 2 years.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The changes in the meat schedules have the North Island schedules steady while some South Island schedules have eased. The venison schedules are easier.

Dairy Prices: Dairy commodities are steady and supply has been effected by the cyclone with transporting and power problems out of the Coromandel, Gisborne and the Hawkes Bay.

If you are autumn calving you need to go through your check list as many start on or around the 20th February. Calf pens should be clean and ready. What is happening with the bobby claves? How are you transitioning the dry cows into milkers? Check the minerals and essential drug supply on the farm. Have a break if possible before it all starts!!