Custom Cabinetry Cost Calculator by Little Giant Interiors

The tool Custom Cabinetry Cost Calculator developed by Little Giants is a tool to help homeowners estimate the cost of their kitchen cabinetry project. The post explains that the cost of kitchen cabinetry can vary widely depending on factors such as the size of the kitchen, the type of cabinets chosen, and the level of customization desired.

To help readers get an idea of how much their project may cost, the post provides a detailed breakdown of the different components that contribute to the overall cost of kitchen cabinetry. These include the cost of the cabinets themselves, as well as the cost of installation, hardware, and other materials such as countertops and backsplashes.

The post also offers tips on how to save money on a kitchen cabinetry project, such as by choosing pre-built cabinets instead of custom ones, or by opting for a more affordable countertop material. The post includes a handy cost calculator tool that allows readers to input the size of their kitchen and the desired cabinet style and finish, and get an estimate of how much their project may cost.

Overall, the post serves as a useful resource for homeowners who are planning a kitchen cabinetry project and want to get a better understanding of the costs involved.

Check out the tool here:

https://littlegiants.co.nz/kitchen-cabinetry-cost-calculator/