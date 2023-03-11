Agsafe Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar is steady to slightly easier against most trading partners. The Reserve Bank is still concerned with the level of spending which is underpinning the inflation rate. Further increases in the OCR will be used to dampen the markets.

Wool: A recent reports has again suggested that the prices might improve when they move back to wool carpets!!

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: There is a slight drop in some venison schedules and intercompany adjustments in lamb and beef schedules. The autumn grass market will continue to create some variation in schedules over the next month.

Dairy Prices The g/DT eased 0.7% with a moderate volume offered. WMP rose 0.7% to $US3277/tonne while cheddar fell 10.2%. SMP fell 1.1%. The indices are below the last 2 years at the same time – China is sluggish coming back to the market.''

