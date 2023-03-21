Ankle Sprain Physio

AUCKLAND

Ankle sprains are a frequently occurring injury, caused by a strong pull or tear on a ligament in the ankle. The most commonly sprained ligament in the ankle is the ATFL (anteriortalofibular ligament). If you're wondering how long it will take to recover and return to running, it depends on which ligament was injured and the extent of the injury. It is highly recommended to seek the assistance of a physiotherapist if you experience an ankle injury, as they can perform a comprehensive initial assessment to eliminate any other potential issues or injuries.

There are three grades of ATFL ankle sprains that indicate the severity of the injury:

Grade 1: characterized by a mild sprain, which is the stretching of the ligament or a small tear. This grade usually causes a little pain or discomfort, some stiffness, and perhaps some swelling.

Grade 2: classified as a moderate sprain, which is an incomplete tear of the ligament. This grade results in notable swelling, some bruising, a lot of pain, and stiffness.

Grade 3: considered a severe sprain where the ligament is ruptured, resulting in significant swelling and bruising, but very little to no pain.

During the first 3-5 days of injury, walking can be especially challenging for individuals experiencing all three grades. Therefore, it is not recommended to return to running at this stage as it will likely be too painful. It is crucial to elevate the foot during the acute stage of healing to reduce swelling and promote the body's natural healing process. Physiotherapy exercises at this time usually include gentle movements of the ankle in a non-weight bearing position to maintain ankle strength and movement while promoting circulation in the area.

You might feel less pain and have more range of motion once the initial phase of recovery is finished as the inflammation starts to go down. Starting your rehabilitation programme with strength and balance exercises at this crucial point is crucial. Retraining balance is a key part of the healing process since ligaments are essential for maintaining balance, which helps to prevent re-injury. Sadly, lack of balance training frequently results in recurring ankle sprains. Physiotherapists are able to treat the underlying cause of your injury and can offer direction to ensure that your rehabilitation is progressing as it should. Ankle sprains are frequently caused by muscular imbalances that are unable to offer enough support during a loss of balance or a misalignment of the ankle tissues.

Running can be progressively reintroduced into your routine as you advance in your recovery and your ankle gets stronger and more stable. It's crucial to keep in mind that this process should be gradual and incremental because your muscles require time to recover from a lack of use by building back up their strength, endurance, and power. Depending on the degree of your ankle sprain, it may take a few weeks to begin retraining for running with Grade 1 sprains; it may take 1-3 months with Grade 2 sprains; and it may take an average of 4-6 months with Grade 3 sprains. If returning to sports is your objective, your rehabilitation will probably include more dynamic and plyometric activities to ensure a safe return.