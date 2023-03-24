Luke Hetzel Appointed Snow Sports NZ General Manager High Performance

We are thrilled to announce that Luke Hetzel has accepted the role of General Manager High Performance (GM High Performance) here at Snow Sports NZ.



This is new role and replaces the High Performance Director (HPD) role that has served our organisation so well over the past 14 years. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Pete Sanford, our previous HPD, for all he has done for Snow Sports NZ. Although his time with us was brief, his impact will be lasting.



Luke said, “As a long time snow sports enthusiast, as well as a professional in the industry, I couldn’t be more excited about accepting the role of GM High Performance at Snow Sports NZ. I’m looking forward to working with all of our athletes, their families, and our team here at Snow Sports NZ to enhance what is already a world class programme. I am looking forward to all our future successes, and am honoured to play my part in Snow Sports NZ's journey.”



Since joining Snow Sports NZ in 2017 as the Park, Pipe and Freeride Manager, Luke has held various roles and of late his leadership as the High Performance Manager has set him up perfectly to succeed as GM High Performance.



The GM High Performance role covers most of the historical HPD responsibilities but has been tweaked to better align to the 2030 High Performance Strategy - People and Performance.



"Luke will be a fantastic asset to the Snow Sports NZ Park and Pipe and Paralympic programmes in his new role as GM High Performance. His proven dedication to Snow Sports NZ over the past six years and his in-depth knowledge of the high performance pathway is going to be invaluable as we build toward 2026 and beyond" - Nic Cavanagh, CEO.