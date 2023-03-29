Something BIG Is Coming To ITrade's Job Management Software

iTrade continues to enhance their "best features for the best value" job management software for tradesmen.

Coming soon is a new dashboard with a notifications area that will display things like annual leave requests, issues with Xero, text replies, failed emails, workers on annual or sick leave, unopened quotes, and more.



There will also be a new "Feature Request Up-Vote System" where users can add their own suggestions and vote on other users' suggestions with the most voted recommendations being implemented first.

Other recent improvements include.

DESKTOP:

Multi-organisation switching from a single login.

Ability to merge projects or convert a job into a project.

Enter a "Fixed Service Fee" in customers' accounts (contract or agreed rate).

When invoicing from jobs or projects, one-click option to remove item prices and display a single total while still displaying all items.

"Invoice to" field for times when property managers want a different name on their invoices but you want to keep the job in the PM's iTrade account.

MFA (Multi-Factor Authentication) to improve security.

The Reports page has had a makeover and now includes favourites.

Individual Time and Material items can now have their tax rates edited or be set to zero tax.

APP:

Multi-organisation switching from a single login.

Updated to the latest aesthetics

Bug-free for 4 months with zero crash reports received which is unheard of in this space.

iTrade Job Management Software for Tradesman has been designed by experienced tradesmen to ensure it is the easiest-to-use job management software out there. Their clients feature all tradie categories in New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom.