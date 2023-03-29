MAD MEDIA, HAMILTON, BUILD STRONG COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS

By Sharon Dean

MAD Media Outdoor Digital Billboards has expanded its existing billboard network throughout the lower North Island with two digital billboards in Hamilton.

Founded in New Plymouth, the team now operates thirteen digital boards across four cities throughout the north island of New Zealand. From New Plymouth, Whanganui, Hamilton to Taupo, they are very much proudly local in each of these.

Although a digital billboard's primary use is for business advertising, it serves a purpose for communities - MAD Media is all about supporting and working alongside community organisations.

The Hamilton screens are in prime locations - the first screen is situated at the western end of Wairere Drive, and the second site is in Pukete.

Digital billboards are versatile - they can benefit communities in many ways, as they empower and can raise community awareness whilst providing essential information and a community connection.

As technology advances, MAD Media wants to provide you with the best possible digital solutions, MAD Media has its fingers on the pulse of consumer action in the digital age, where change is rapid.

MAD Media and its innovative team will help you integrate outdoor digital advertising into your existing community campaign - reinforcing strong brand awareness and cultivating a loyal community fan base and promoting community and sports event within the region.

MAD Media LED Digital Billboard Advertising