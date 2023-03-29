Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy, Auckland, Best Tips For Your Health

A healthy lifestyle can help you live a strong and healthy life.

By Sharon Dean

Making healthy daily choices can be challenging. For example, finding the time to

exercise regularly or having enough hours in your day to prepare healthy meals can

be difficult.

Implementing healthy daily habits will pay off for the rest of your life.

5 Tips For Staying Healthy

Eat a well-balanced, low-fat diet. Include lots of fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains daily. In addition, also choose a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol and moderate in sugar, salt and total fat.

Be physically active for at least 30 minutes 3 to 4 times a week. Break this down into three 10-minute intervals if need be. Activities may include cycling, swimming, walking or dancing - moving is the key.

Don't smoke or try to quit if you do.

Drink alcohol in moderation. Never drink before or while driving.

Stay SunSmart. Protect yourself from the sun's harmful rays when they are at

their strongest. Choosing a broad-spectrum sunscreen that protects against

UVA and UVB rays and contains a sun protection factor (SPF) of 15 or higher

is your best defence.

