MERGE, WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND LEADING THE WAY IN BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS

by Sharon Dean

New Zealand-owned and operated company Merge Communications have provided integrated business communication solutions for small to large businesses since its inception in 2008.

Founders Paul Butterworth and Peter Flower's expertise in digital and office technology and

communications over many decades has been paramount to the company’s success in building a trusted and innovative brand.

“Merge strives to provide fitting business solutions, not just products and services”.

Initially providing broadband and VOIP communication services for New Zealand small to medium businesses, success in sales has evolved into implementing a broader range of digital products and services.

“We have evolved into delivering digital and communications solutions to larger and multi-

site businesses”.

Merge Communications partners with ‘world-leading’ reliable brands and video conferencing

technologies. Merge’s point of difference strength is providing strong customer service connections, delivering quality, reliable support and satisfaction, and exceeding customer expectations.

“Merge provides local, highly responsive customer service”.

Many businesses have struggled to connect with the latest in ‘business technology’ –

business collaboration is essential more than ever in the workplace.

Merge Communications offers up-to-date, innovative solutions for your business.

Office technology

VoIP (a proven based cloud VoIP service)

Office 365 and Teams calling

Managed print

Work from home

Meeting technology

The pandemic has changed how we communicate in and out of the office. As a result, video

conferencing has become a ‘must-have’ preferred technology solution for continued

business client communication, a competitive market and global connections.

Bluejeans for videoconferencing and events

Maxhub, unified communications, panels, digital signage

Quicklaunch, one-touch connection

Video Window, always on human-to-human connectivity

Mobile Technology

Mobile Plans

Mobile device management

eTXT messaging and marketing

Network Technology

Broadband

Cellular broadband failover

WiFi

Managed network

Unlock your business’s potential today – Merge Communications keeps your business

connected!

