Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy – Flu Vaccinations: Your best bet for avoiding Influenza

Flu vaccinations: Your best bet for avoiding Influenza

Flu shots will often protect you from a severe case of Influenza – although they may not provide complete protection, they will help lessen the effects.

Different flu strains are likely to hit New Zealanders yearly, so they make vaccines to match the different strains.

Infections of the nose, throat, and lungs are common symptoms of Influenza – also referred to as a respiratory infection.

Influenza can potentially cause severe complications in children aged two years and under, pregnant women, adults over 65 and people with some medical conditions.

Although you may still catch some colds and flus after the vaccine, they are more likely to be mild.

Should I get vaccinated every year?

Flu viruses can change quickly – the vaccine you received last year may not protect you from the new year's viruses.

Your immune system is unique in making antibodies to protect you from the viruses in the vaccine. However, antibody levels may decline over time – another valid reason to receive your annual flu vaccine.

Who should get the flu vaccine?

Annual vaccinations are recommended annually for everyone aged six months or older.

You are most likely to come in contact with the 'flu' during the winter months.

It may take approximately two weeks for your flu vaccination to be most effective.

The flu vaccine is fully funded for so many groups.

The 2023 flu vaccine is FREE for:

children aged 6 months to 12 years old

people aged 65 and over

pregnant people

Maori and Pacific people over 55

people with underlying health conditions including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and serious asthma

people with significant mental illness such as schizophrenia or those currently accessing mental health services.

The flu vaccination is now available at Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy.

" Don't miss your flu shot this season. The power to stop the flu, begins with you!"

Contact for more information:

Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy

31A Bartley Terrace

Devonport

Auckland

https://www.devonport7daypharmacy.co.nz