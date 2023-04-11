Tornado causes damage to 50 properties in Tasman, but no serious injuries reported

TASMAN

Approximately 50 properties have been impacted by the tornado that hit Tasman on Monday afternoon.

There have been no reports of serious injuries following the weather event that hit at about 1.20pm, but roofs have been partially or fully lifted on many properties, while others have been impacted by fallen trees or powerlines being down.

The worst hit area has been in Upper Moutere.

Residents are urged to call 111 if their safety is at risk, or their property has been damaged and they need help.

Fire and Emergency is continuing to assist people and is liaising with the local council and Nelson-Tasman Civil Defence.

