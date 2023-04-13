Fast-track panel approves Auckland retirement village

AUCKLAND

An independent fast-track consenting panel has granted resource consent with conditions for retirement village in Half Moon Bay, Auckland.

Summerset Village applied to build and operate a comprehensive care retirement village including around 217 independent living units and 103 care units.

The proposed village will include a range of facilities including a café, restaurant, lounges, games room, theatre, salon, therapy room, and gym,

The application was made under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The expert consenting panel granted resource consent with conditions.

A list of all conditions can be read in the decision document linked below.

The decision comes 117 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA). This excludes the days where processing of the application was suspended at the request of the applicant.

The EPA is not involved in the decision-making - we provide advice and administrative support for the panel convener, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panels he appoints.

