The Co-operative Bank comes out on top in Bank Satisfaction Survey

The Co-operative Bank has been rated first in the Consumer NZ People’s Choice Awards in banking for the second year running.

The Co-operative Bank ranked first in 13 major satisfaction areas for banking.



Consumer NZ says an ‘impressive 83%’ of customers are very satisfied with the service they’re getting from The Co-operative Bank, the highest score achieved in the survey.



The Co-operative Bank Chief Executive Mark Wilkshire says he is proud of the reputation the Bank has with its customers.



“We are thrilled to see that our focus on putting customers first has been recognised through the best judge of this – our customers themselves,” says Mark Wilkshire.



The Consumer survey asked customers if they would recommend their bank, with The Co-operative Bank achieving 31% higher than its nearest competitor.



“We put people before profit. With everything we do, our customers are at the centre, and I’m proud to see through this survey that our customers feel the same.



“We regularly survey our customers to understand what they like and dislike about The Co-operative Bank – and find our customer service is the core reason for recommending The Co-operative Bank to others,” says Mark Wilkshire.



As a co-operative, the Bank shares a portion of its profits with its customers by way of a rebate – providing more than $15 million to customers since 2013.