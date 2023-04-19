Multiple Award-Winners - Family Run Business The Cheese Barn Matatoki

Multiple award-winning Artisan Cheese entrepreneurs Kelvin and Cathy Haigh from The Cheese

Barn, a family-run business in Matatoki, have won prestigious awards for their organic cheese brands since 1998.

“The Cheese Awards we enter every year. We won the Champion Cheese Award for our Cumin Seed Gouda in 2018”, said the Haighs.

Kelvin Haigh is a cheese maker and has worked in the Dairy Industry his entire life. Wife Cathy manages the cheese side of the business and has a background in Sales, Marketing and Administration.

With over 20 years of experience in the Hospitality sector, Penny Riley complements the business, helping to run the seven-day-a-week cafe.

The Haigh’s believe in keeping things as simple and natural as possible. They obtain their milk from a Certified Organic local family.

"The farm takes pride in providing a safe product for their customers and the environment." Say

Kelvin and Cathy Haigh.

Kelvin and Cathy are makers of BioGro Certified Products, including:

organic cheeses and

yoghurts

The organic products are:

unhomogenised

gluten-free

GMO-free

have no artificial additives

contain no antibiotics or growth hormones and have no chemical sprays.

Organic Quark is just one of the unique, organic products Kelvin and Cathy Haigh produce. Quark is a soft, spreadable cheese with a creamy texture similar to cottage cheese - it is made using a traditional Dutch recipe. Quark is high in protein and can give your diet a nutritional boost.

Organic Gouda

A traditional Dutch cheese, creamy and golden and melts in your mouth. Use on cheeseboards and cooking as it will melt well and can be used in any dish to give a smooth, creamy texture and great flavour.

Organic Camembert

Organic Camembert is made from organic whole milk, starters, cultures, and salt. This cheese is

slowly matured in a humid environment and ripens from the outside in.

Organic Kefir Yoghurt

A naturally healthy probiotic and unsweetened pourable yoghurt. Great on your breakfast cereal, in a smoothie or as a drinking yoghurt. Add to curry to give a creamy texture.

Organic Sour Cream

Thick and creamy. Made with no artificial additives, chemicals or sprays, antibiotics or growth

hormones and no added thickeners or preservatives. Unhomogenised, gluten-free and paleo-friendly. Organic Sour Cream can be added to scones made with Lemonade, cream, and SR Flour.

There are many health benefits to eating organic food.

Organic Food contains more:

vitamins,

minerals

enzymes,

and micronutrients than conventionally raised food.

The Cheese Barn Café is open 7 Days and is BYO only.

“We provide a unique destination for families to enjoy great coffee and food and our cheese in a

peaceful rural setting”, says Kelvin and Cathy.

Satisfy your tastebuds and enjoy the ‘Farmers Favourite’ Pizza, Smoked Fish with Potato Top Pie, or Cheese Platters.



The Cheese Barn Matatoki….Makers of fine Artisan Cheeses

The Cheese Barn

4 Wainui Road

Matatoki

P: 07 868 1284

info@thecheesebarn.co.nz

https://thecheesebarn.co.nz

