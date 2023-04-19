MAD Media Digital Billboards Taranaki, Your Attraction Destination, Awaits

The Taranaki region is a tourism hotspot and attraction destination. New Plymouth-

based digital billboard company MAD Media run national campaigns across their

highly viewed digital billboards showcasing the bucket-list destination.

Mount Taranaki

Famous for its dormant stratovolcano, Mount Taranaki, also commonly known as

Mount Egmont, is a destination playground just waiting for you to explore its many

notable attractions.

Mount Taranaki provides a stunning backdrop to New Plymouth and reminds outdoor

enthusiasts of various hiking trails in the area. Standing at 2518 m high, Mount

Taranaki is more complex and dangerous than it appears-dust off those hiking boots

but attempt the walking track in good conditions. Get exploring!

Festival of Lights

The iconic Pukekura Park is famous for the TSB Festival of Lights from Christmas

until mid-January. Festival of the Lights is a world-class event attracting visitors from

around New Zealand and worldwide.

Escape to the Puzzle Room

Escapinator New Plymouth is Taranaki's number one escape room experience.

Can you unlock the clues to escape the Train Escape, Zombie Lab, or Buccaneer

Bounty Room?

Choose to accept the challenge, and your team has 60 minutes of adrenaline-fuelled

code cracking, solving puzzles and finding clues to make your escape.

Based in the heart of New Plymouth's CBD, Escapinator is a 5-minute walk from the

Downtown multi-storey carpark.

For the animal lover

Pouakai Zoo, nestled beneath Mount Taranaki, is home to various animals, including

tigers, capuchin monkeys, meerkats, kune kune pigs, and alpacas.

Historic walk, anyone?

Take a historical walk through the central city as an experienced guide takes you

back to the early settlers' arrival in New Plymouth in 1841.

A fascinating way to learn about the city's history, its development and how time has

evolved, making it the attraction it is today.

Art is in the eye of the beholder.

The Govett-Brewster Art Gallery is New Zealand's museum of contemporary art and

the global home of Len Lye's art and ideas.

You can experience innovative and provocative work by the world's leading

contemporary artists.

Exhibitions change every four months, accompanied by a programme of talks, tours,

art-making workshops, and a regularly changed selection of works from the Len Lye

Foundation Collection and Archive.

Outdoor spaces

The district boasts 110 parks and reserves encompassing 1200 hectares and over

50 playgrounds to let the kids burn off some energy.

