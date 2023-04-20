Wayne Cooney the Insurance Broker from Cambridge is making your life easy

One man’s misadventure is another man’s opportunity to step up.

Wayne Cooney your go-to insurance broker in Cambridge has a great team behind him to make your life as stress-free as possible. He loves to work with people all over the country, so don’t worry, you won’t miss out on his services if you live at the bottom of the South Island. Whether you are a professional or a tradie or a domestic homeowner, Wayne has the cover solution for you. With no call centre and an energetic attitude, you will be very pleased with the way your claims and plans are dealt with.

Why should you work with an insurance broker like Wayne?

“Very easy to work with and approachable. Listened to our needs and provided a favourable price.” – Ruth and Lance

Quick and efficient but looking at the best quality policies for your needs, Wayne will bring his all to the table. One benefit of an insurance broker is that they have a vast knowledge of the cover plans that are out there. They can ensure you are not paying above and beyond what you need. Finding the best insurance coverage for yourself or your business can be hard and complicated. Who wants to spend hours scrolling through the web and wading through all the different plans you could possibly have, whilst trying to compare them at the same time? Wayne Cooney knows where to find all the best policies and plans to suit your coverage style requirements.

What about policy renewals? Who else tends to forget when the next payment is due? Well, there is no need to worry when you are dealing with your go-to broker, Wayne. He will contact you well in advance of your next renewal date.

“As a mortgage advisor, I have found Wayne to be completely professional and trustworthy in all my dealings with him.” - Gavin

Why not use an insurance broker like Wayne Cooney?

Care and integrity epitomise Wayne’s work, on his client’s behalf. He strongly believes in bringing his values to work and enjoys building strong relationships with his clients.

