Fatal police shooting - Feilding

FEILDING

To be attributed to Superintendent Scott Fraser, Central District Commander:

A man has died after being shot by Police at a house in Feilding last night.

Officers were initially called to a house in Seddon Street, Feilding shortly before 1pm Sunday, after reports that a man had allegedly shot at a neighbour’s window.

When Police arrived at the address, the man refused to come out of the house and speak to officers.

Ongoing voice appeals were made throughout the day to encourage the man to come out of the house.

The Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) was deployed as a precautionary measure and the Police Negotiation Team (PNT) was also in attendance.

At around 9pm, the man was shot by police after presenting a firearm at officers, and was critically injured.

Medical assistance was immediately provided however, tragically, the man died after being transported to hospital.

Nearby residents can expect to see a continued Police presence overnight and tomorrow, as officers conduct scene examinations.



The IPCA will be notified of this incident and a Critical Incident Investigation is under way.

Support will be provided to the officers involved.