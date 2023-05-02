International Community Mourns Loss of Leading Advocate for Organic Food

GE-Free NZ is sad to hear of the passing of Ronnie Cummins, International Director of the Organic Consumers Association.



Ronnie Cummins was the founder and director of the Organic Consumers Association (OCA); a nonprofit, US-based network of more than two million consumers. Ronnie dedicated his life work to safeguarding organic standards and promoting a healthy, just and regenerative system of food, farming and commerce.



He shone a light on corporate industrial agriculture, highlighting the dangers of bioengineering/ genetic engineering of plants for the food system, the rise in synthetic laboratory GE foods and the harm pesticides have on the environment and people’s health.[1]



“We extend our condolences to his family, friends and countless people around the world who his work touched,” said Claire Bleakley on behalf of GE Free NZ board and members.

“We will remember his vision for a safe world through organic regenerative systems and seek to continue and promote his life’s work and vision.”



References:

Organic Consumers Association: https://organicconsumers.org