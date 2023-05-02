Online Marketing Specialists Duoplus Celebrate New Website

HAMILTON

Like a builder who never finishes their own home, and a mechanic whose car rattles, Duoplus' website upgrade has been a long time coming.

With steady growth in Google Ads, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), and Web Development across New Zealand, finding time to work on our own website has been challenging, to say the least.

As well as enjoying a visual upgrade, the new website makes it easier to find out how Duoplus can help with online marketing. Every client journey begins with a free online strategy session to ensure that the work we do produces measurable and profitable results. Google Ads and SEO are the most common methods, with email marketing automation and Facebook Ads featuring as well.

Based in Hamilton, Duoplus have clients throughout New Zealand and Australia, including business that market globally. Over the last 12 months, we have seen an increase in demand for SEO in Auckland, Hamilton, and Tauranga, while Google Ads are fluctuating in the current economy. Some sectors are increasing their ad spend and benefiting from the downturn, while others are reducing their ad spend temporarily.

Google Ads have always been significant for us in Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin, and we are now seeing an increase in Google Ads in Auckland and Tauranga as well. Google Ads are incredibly powerful because of how targeted they are, often producing new leads within 24 hours of going live.

The new website is already attracting more leads, with a regular stream of prospects requesting a free strategy session, or a free SEO audit.

Duoplus owner, Josh Moore, is very happy with the result, saying, "It was a fantastic team effort bringing everything together, and improving our 'shop window’."