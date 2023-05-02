Taking off in style: New uniform inbound for Air New Zealand

One of New Zealand’s most iconic and recognisable uniforms is set for an update. Air New Zealand will be onboarding a new partner to design its uniforms, with expressions of interest (EOI) open from today.

The project will see fresh looks rolled out for pilots, flight attendants, and ground staff, who will provide wearer feedback throughout the process.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says following recent innovations to its inflight offering, Air New Zealand’s eyes are on the future, and it is updating its uniform to align with this vision.

“After 12 years with our current designs, it’s time to revisit and refresh our uniforms to ensure they continue to be a perfect fit for our people and align with our recently announced future cabin experience.

“Alongside our Koru, the Air New Zealand uniform is one of our most important brand assets and is recognised around the world. It is often the first visual representation of New Zealand people travelling to our country see and something that drives immense pride for our people and New Zealanders. It’s important that we continue to ensure our uniform accurately reflects our business, our people, and our country.

“Dame Trelise Cooper’s iconic and much-loved design has served us well and after an incredible tenure, it’s time to pass the baton. And today we are beginning the process to find our next designer. We will build on the current uniform's popularity while creating a future-focused design.

“Most importantly, we’ll be working to ensure the uniform reflects the diverse requirements of our people. A lot has changed since our last uniform update in 2011 and we want to ensure they continue to meet the needs of our teams.

“This is just the start of an exciting journey of creativity and innovation, bringing Aotearoa to life in the uniforms our people wear with pride every day.”

Air New Zealand Chief Sustainability Officer Kiri Hannifin says updating the uniform gives Air New Zealand the opportunity to review the sustainability of its workplace wardrobe.

“Part of our commitment to sustainability is supporting a circular economy. An integral element of the brief is that the fabrics we use have reduced life cycle impacts. Integrating new innovations, particularly around textile recycling, is key.

“As part of this work, we are also researching end of life solutions for our existing uniform to better understand how we can minimise as much as possible waste to landfill.”

Air New Zealand will also be revising its grooming standards as part of this update.

The EOI is open to all New Zealand designers and closes on Sunday 14 May, after which Air New Zealand will invite selected designers to be a part of a competitive pitch process.

Air New Zealand is working toward rolling out new uniforms for its people in 2025.

More information on Air New Zealand’s uniform update can be found here: www.airnewzealand.co.nz/a-future-uniform