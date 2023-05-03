Smartway Security Systems Ltd, Ngaruawahia,Waikato, Leading the Way In Security Solutions

Since 2000, Smartway Security Systems Ltd has been providing tailor-made security solutions for customers.

Smartway is a highly experienced security systems company in New Zealand, with a team that has over 70 years of combined experience in Alarm Systems, Access Control, and CCTV.

An early adopter of CCTV installations, Smartway has over 20 years of experience in all types ofsecurity systems.

Smartway Security specialises in providing Alarms and Access Control Systems, CCTV, Data & WiFi services for various properties, including residential, rural, farming, and commercial premises.

"Our clients come from a wide range of industries, such as Shopping Malls, Complexes, Multi-Level Car Parks, Warehouses, Farms, Apartment Blocks, Shops, Offices, Schools, Hospitals, Retirement Villages, Medical Centers, and thousands of private homes."

Ensuring the safety of your business, home, and family is of utmost importance. However,many overlook the benefits of installing a security alarm system.

Smartway Security has an extensive portfolio of over 4500 clients based predominantly in the

Waikato and Auckland regions; however, they also cover nationwide.

Since its inception, Smartway Security has installed over 6000 CCTV systems.

"We have even been involved in the Auckland Ring Road Motorway Tunnel Construction process

with our CCTV Camera Systems and Fibre Connections."

Roger Bull highlighted their successful business accomplishments, which include installing CCTV in over 100 Bridgestone Tyres / Tony's Tyre branches and managing all aspects of Electronic Security and Surveillance at Butterfly Creek's animal enclosures.

"We have also installed many solutions for Rural Farms and Lifestyle properties," says Roger.

Owner, Roger Bull, says, "Treating everyone with respect, providing excellent customer service and maintaining good communication with staff and customers are essential business values."

Smartway is proud to receive most of its business through word-of-mouth referrals and existing

clients, a testament to its position as an industry leader in security solutions.

Roger Bull stated that their company is incorporating new services to offer customers the latest and innovative technology.

"Experience the Difference - because the Difference is Experience."

Smartway Security Systems Limited

www.facebook.com/smartwayNZ

www.smartway.co.nz

support@smartway.co.nz

P: 0800 936 363

Phillip Quay

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

www.mediapa.co.nz

www.facebook.com/mediapa

P: 0274 587 724