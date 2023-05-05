Consent for Unitec residential development

AUCKLAND

An independent fast-track consenting panel has granted resource consent, subject to conditions, to build 50 residential units and work related to roading, infrastructure and earthworks within the Wairaka Precinct, in Owairaka/Mount Albert, Auckland.

This project is one stage of residential development within Wairaka Precinct. Ngāti Whātua Rōpū is the applicant for this stage of the development.

The application was made under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The consent includes conditions about roading, bulk infrastructure and the design, scale and location of the residential units.

The full list of conditions can be read in the decision document linked below.

The decision comes 86 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

The EPA is not involved in the decision-making - we provide advice and administrative support for the panel convener, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panels he appoints.

Read the Unitec Residential Development - Wairaka Stage 1 decision

More about fast-track consenting

