Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar firmed towards the end of the week finishing up 2.77% on the previous week. Carbon prices have eased again!!!! Hipkins has stated that there will be no new taxes proposed in this years budget so they rearranged the Ute tax!!!

Wool: Wool remains in the doldrums with no exciting developments on the horizon.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: All meat schedules are steady with only minor intercompany changes for the coming week. The buying companies are positive about the medium term international markets.

Dairy Prices: There was a welcome 2.5% lift in the g/DT. Big volume offered and sold. Cheddar +4.5%, SMP + 1.5%, butter + 2.4% and WMP +5% to $US3230. It appears as though Algeria & India are in the buying mix. China’s main demand period is through their spring and summer so there are expectations that the demand from China will increase in the next few months.