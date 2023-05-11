World's Most Famous Cycle Trails

UK Correspondent: Peter Minkoff

Exploring the world's cycle trails can be a unique and exciting experience, regardless of whether you are an avid cyclist or just enjoy leisurely rides. There is a trail out there for everyone, from the breathtaking vistas of New Zealand to the delectable wines and cuisine of Australia. With that in mind, here are some of the most well-known cycling routes in the world to check off your list:

Kaiaua to Thames Cycle Trail, New Zealand

The Kaiaua to Thames cycle track is a great example of the breathtaking natural beauty that is well-known throughout New Zealand. You will travel through some of the most beautiful terrain in New Zealand's North Island on this 20-kilometer circuit. The track, which leaves from the little hamlet of Kaiaua, travels through wetlands, farming, and native vegetation as it follows the Firth of Thames. This track is ideal for cyclists of all skill levels because it receives little traffic and has gradual inclines. You can stop at cafés and restaurants along the way for refreshments and to take in the sights and sounds of the local birds.

The Riesling Trail, Clare Valley, Australia

In Australia's Clare Valley, the Riesling Trail is a must-see if you enjoy wine, good food, and cycling. You pass through some of Australia's most popular vineyards and wineries on this 35-kilometer circuit. You can stop along the way for tastings and to try some of the regional fare. This track is ideal for both experienced and novice cyclists because of its beautiful landscape and gentle inclines. So grab your top-notch bidon, hop on your bike, and discover the amazing trail. You can also take a side trip and explore some of the region's quaint towns and villages or go to a museum to learn more about the region's fascinating history.

The Danube Cycle Path, Europe

The Danube Cycle Path in Europe is a fantastic choice for a more relaxed cycling trip. From the Black Forest in Germany to the Black Sea in Romania, you can follow this 2,800-kilometer track. You can enjoy the Danube River's breathtaking beauty, stop in at storied villages and cities, and savour delectable regional food while travelling. Cycling enthusiasts of all skill levels can use this track because of its largely flat terrain and clearly signposted route. Along the way, there are lots of castles and palaces to explore, boats to ride on the Danube, and spa treatments at a number of warm baths.

The Great Divide Mountain Bike Route, United States

The Great Divide Mountain Bike Route in the United States is the perfect cycling route for those seeking a hard trip. Starting in Canada, this 4,400-kilometer trail runs across the Rocky Mountains to the Mexican border. This trek is not for the faint of heart due to the high-altitude passes, rough terrain, and unpredictability of the weather. However, those up for the challenge will be rewarded with breathtaking views, uncommon encounters, and an unparalleled sense of accomplishment. This is an unforgettable journey because the trail passes through several little villages where you may relax, eat, and socialize with the locals.

The Otago Central Rail Trail, New Zealand

The Otago Central Rail Trail is another well-liked cycling route in New Zealand. The Central Otago region of New Zealand is the setting for this 152-kilometer trail. The route travels along the path of a former railway line, passing by historic places along the way as it travels from Clyde to Middlemarch. This trail is ideal for families and bikers of all skill levels because it has gradual inclines and is well-maintained. Along the way, you can make pit stops in the charming towns, eat food from the area, and visit art galleries and museums that highlight the history and culture of the area.

In conclusion, there is a cycling trail out there for everyone, whether you want a strenuous ride or a relaxing bike through beautiful landscape. Each trail offers a distinctive and thrilling experience, from the Kaiaua to Thames cycling route in New Zealand to the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route in the United States.

