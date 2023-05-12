Samantha Corne and Victoria Beattie join the Snow Sports NZ Team

WANAKA

Snow Sports NZ is stoked to announce that Samantha Corne and Victoria Beattie are joining our team in two of our new and exciting roles.



Samantha (Sami) will be taking on the role of Sport Development Manager. Sami will be working in the Competitive Pathway across all disciplines and delivering events such as the Freestyle Nationals and the Snow Sports Adaptive Festival. Her skills and experience complement our other team members in the Sport Development space.



Sami comes from Australia and grew up skiing in Thredbo, which is where her love of snow sports began. In 2016, after several winters instructing and coaching around the world, Sami moved to Wanaka to work with the Wanaka Ski Team. In 2018, she spent two months in Pyeongchang, South Korea at the Olympics and Paralympics as a National Technical Official working on the alpine technical event venues. Since then, Sami has played a key role in the coaching and management team for Piera Hudson.



Victoria (Tori) will be taking on the role of Project Manager for our Maunga Wāhine project. This project, funded by Sport NZ, will allow Snow Sports NZ to collaborate with clubs and resorts in the Competitive Pathway space as part of our Women and Girls Strategy. Tori’s first task with be setting up focus groups to co-design with young women and girls across all disciplines to deliver on the initiative of holistic long term athlete development and coach development.



Tori comes from a competitive freeski and freeride background, as well as extensive experience as an international freeski coach and an Olympic level freeski judge. Tori said “I am excited about this role because this is a dream opportunity for me. I am looking forward to addressing the underrepresentation of women at the elite coaching level, as well as working to improve the retention rate of female athletes through their critical teenage years to create life long lovers of the sport.”



"Sami and Tori are both going to be fantastic assets to Snow Sports NZ in their respective roles. Their experience and knowledge in their specific areas is going to be invaluable for our members and the wider snow sports community. We look forward to them starting their new roles in the coming weeks." – Nic Cavanagh, CEO.