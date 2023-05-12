Shade Design Launch Shading Service for Schools

Shade Design, a leading provider of top-quality shading solutions, is pleased to announce its specialised service tailored for schools and early childhood centres. With a focus on improving outdoor spaces and promoting sun safety, Shade Design introduces a range of shading solutions designed to create comfortable and protected areas for children to learn and play.

Shade Design offers shading and sheltering solutions that adhere to the Ministry of Education requirements for Shade and Roofing in schools. With experience in delivering these solutions, Shade Design ensures that educational institutions receive products that meet the highest standards of quality, durability, and functionality.

Shade Design recognises the unique needs of schools and early childhood centres. Their comprehensive range of shading solutions includes shade sails and canopies that are specifically designed to withstand varying weather conditions while providing effective sun protection. These solutions are carefully crafted to seamlessly integrate into outdoor spaces, offering both functionality and aesthetic appeal.

"We are excited to extend our expertise in shading solutions to schools and early childhood centres,"

"With our specialised shading solutions, educational institutions can provide comfortable spaces that encourage outdoor activities while ensuring protection from harmful UV rays."

In addition to their commitment to sun safety, Shade Design's shading solutions contribute to the overall aesthetics of outdoor areas. The designs are sleek, modern, and customisable, blending seamlessly with existing architecture and landscapes.

Shade Design offers comprehensive services throughout the entire process, from initial design and planning to installation and maintenance. Their experienced professionals work closely with clients to assess their unique requirements and deliver tailored shading solutions that meet and exceed expectations.

