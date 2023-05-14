Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar was steady through the week finishing slightly down on the previous week. Interest rates are still a real concern in businesses while banks are reporting massive profits.

Wool: Wool remains in the doldrums with no exciting developments on the horizon.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: All meat schedules are steady with only minor intercompany changes for the coming week. The beef industry is positive about the medium term future with an expectation that schedules will lift further.

Dairy Prices: International dairy commodities are firm with buyers showing more interest as the northern hemisphere moves into its summer. There are expectations that China’s demand will increase at the coming g/DT auction.

If you have staff that are leaving make sure you check the holidays and days-off that that might be owing. It is easy to sort it out now than after they are off the farm. It is also useful to check the houses now and get any damage recorded!!

Watch stock for Nitrate Poison on annual ryegrass, new pasture and some crops.