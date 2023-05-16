Kelray Heating Enhances Winter Comfort for NZ Businesses with Innovative Outdoor Heaters

Kelray Heating, a leading provider of outdoor heating solutions, is excited to introduce their latest lineup of cutting-edge outdoor heaters. Engineered to redefine comfort during the winter season, these heating solutions offer bars, cafes, and eateries the opportunity to create inviting and cosy outdoor spaces, enticing patrons while ensuring their utmost comfort.

Recognising the significance of outdoor environments for businesses in the hospitality industry, Kelray Heating aims to extend the usability of these spaces throughout the year. With their premium outdoor heaters, establishments can now maintain a warm and welcoming ambiance, even during colder months, ensuring customers can enjoy the outdoors in comfort.

"Our mission at Kelray Heating is to enhance the overall experience for businesses by providing high quality outdoor heating solutions," said Clive Menkin, owner of Kelray Heating. "Our outdoor heaters enable establishments to create inviting environments that keep patrons comfortable and satisfied, regardless of the weather outside."

A distinguishing feature of Kelray's outdoor heaters is their resilience in the face of New Zealand's unique weather conditions. Coastal areas, in particular, face the challenge of salt-laden air, which can cause corrosion in traditional outdoor heaters. To combat this, Kelray Heating constructs their heaters using marine grade 316 stainless steel, a high-quality material known for its ability to withstand the corrosive effects of salt-laden air. This ensures exceptional durability and longevity, making Kelray Heating the preferred choice for businesses throughout New Zealand.

"At Kelray Heating, we understand the impact of New Zealand's weather conditions, including the corrosive effects of salt-laden air," explained Clive Menkin. "By utilising marine grade 316 stainless steel, we have developed a range of heaters that are purpose-built for longevity and performance in these conditions, providing lasting comfort for our customers."

In addition to their durable construction, Kelray Heating proudly offers the longest warranty available in New Zealand for an outdoor heater, providing a five-year guarantee. This extended warranty showcases the company's commitment to customer satisfaction and reflects their confidence in the reliability and durability of their products.

As winter approaches, businesses in the hospitality industry can rely on Kelray Heating to elevate their outdoor spaces. By investing in Kelray's innovative outdoor heaters, establishments can maximize their seating capacity, attract more customers, and provide a comfortable and enjoyable experience year-round.

For more information about Kelray Heating and their range of outdoor heaters, visit kelrayheating.co.nz.