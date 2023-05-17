Newtown fire - Police expect to enter building today

WELLINGTON CITY

The scene of the tragic fire at Loafers Lodge on Adelaide Road, Newtown, will this morning be handed over to NZ Police by Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ).

Police anticipate being able to enter the building later today, following an extensive health and safety assessment and the mitigation of any identified risks.

“Being able to enter the building is obviously a critical step in our investigation, and I am grateful to our FENZ colleagues for their work to ensure we are able to access the building safely so quickly after this significant fire,” says Inspector Dion Bennett, Acting Wellington District Commander.

As noted yesterday, once Police staff are able to enter the building, the scene examination will be an extensive and methodical process.

Until that scene examination is complete, we continue to be unable to provide any definitive comment on the number of deceased.

“We know this is an incredibly difficult time for those waiting for information regarding family members and friends who may have been staying at Loafers Lodge at the time of the fire,” says Inspector Bennett.

“I want to reassure everyone impacted by the fire that we will work as quickly as we can to provide the answers you need.

“We have a large number of staff dedicated to this operation, with specialist staff being brought into Wellington from around the country to assist.

“Yesterday a number of CIB staff spent the day at Newtown Park, speaking to evacuated residents, and we will be continuing those conversations today.

“Staff have also been making a number of other general enquiries, including obtaining and reviewing CCTV footage from the area around Loafers Lodge.

“Work is also ongoing to determine who was in the building at the time of the fire and who remains unaccounted for or uncontactable.”

Adelaide Road remains closed between John Street and the Basin Reserve.

“We appreciate that this road closure is causing disruption to Wellingtonians and I would like to thank them for their ongoing support and cooperation,” says Inspector Bennett.

“Reopening the road is a priority and will continue to be assessed as our work at the scene progresses today.”