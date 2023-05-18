Budget 2023: A Good Start to Addressing Primary and Community Health Challenges

The country’s leading primary health body says this year’s budget is a “good start” to addressing the serious issues currently affecting the health system.

The Federation of Primary Health (FPHANZ) chair, Steve Chadwick says without a doubt the removal of prescription charges, additional nurses and funding in the maternity sector are all very positive.

“This is a good start, and we are pleased that the voice of primary health has been heard in our regular liaison with Te Whatu Ora and other key players in the sector in the last 12 months,” she says.

The Federation says the removal of the prescription charge is a significant investment in the health of New Zealanders and the health system as a whole.

“This particular announcement today will result in more people able to get the medicines they need and very possibly stop them from becoming more unwell which could see them in hospital. That results in less demand on the health system and translates to savings for taxpayers,” she says.

The Federation says it is clear that the Government understands the issues that are continuing to challenge the health system including the lack of funding and workforce pressures, and more importantly is acting to address these.

“If we don’t effectively manage health at a primary level first – at a community level – then we run the very real risk of far more serious problems presenting at hospitals and other tertiary levels which is costly, upsetting for people and challenging workload wise,” says Ms Chadwick who adds she has still to read through the finer details of today’s budget. “The government’s targeted investment of $37 million over the next two years to more equitably allocate primary care funding based on the needs of the community, is good news.”

The Federation is focused on advocating for easier and more equitable access to primary and community health care which is the bedrock of the health system, and essential to a successful health service.

Background

Established in 2018, the Federation of Primary Health is the go-to membership body representing primary, community and consumer health care interests, for the benefit of all New Zealanders. It is the unified voice of Aotearoa’s leading primary and community health providers. The Federation’s overall aim is to influence the direction of the health system, so that the primary and community health sector becomes the central function and focus of New Zealand’s health system that is person focused and advances health and wellbeing equity.

Board Members:

Hon. Steve Chadwick, QSO (Chair) – Former Assoc. Health Minister, Min of Conservation, Women's Affairs

Ngāpei Ngatai - Kaimnāki Oranga (Community Representative)

Philip Chapman – Community Representative

Andrew Gaudin – Pharmacy Guild Chief Executive

Teresa Wall – Māori Health Consultant/Former deputy director-general of health

Dr Jenny Carryer, CNZM – Nursing academic / Professor of nursing at the Massey University