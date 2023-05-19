Newtown fire – Two bodies recovered

WELLINGTON CITY

Police have today recovered two deceased from Loafers Lodge in Newtown, following the fatal fire earlier this week.

Recovery of further deceased from the building is expected to take place tomorrow (Friday 19 May).

Police can confirm Adelaide Road will partially re-open from 6am tomorrow.

The southbound lane will be open, under stop-go traffic management.

We would again like to thank Wellingtonians – particularly those who work and live in the impacted area – for their support and cooperation this week while the road was fully closed.

Any further updates will be provided at the earliest opportunity.