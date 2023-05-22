Greenpeace applauds move to reduce coal use at Glenbrook Steel mill

Greenpeace is applauding the government’s announcement that it will invest in a transition away from coal to electricity at Glenbrook Steel Mill. The move would mean 800,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions saved each year which is equivalent to one percent of New Zealand’s annual emissions.

"It’s great to finally see some real climate action from Chris Hipkins’ Government," says Greenpeace spokesperson Amanda Larsson.

"This will significantly reduce carbon pollution from New Zealand's biggest coal user, and that’s a great step in the right direction. Transitioning away from fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas is essential to heal the climate and prevent more extreme weather disasters.

"From Cyclone Gabrielle in the north to severe droughts in the south, communities across Aotearoa are experiencing the devastating consequences of a climate crisis that is escalating in severity."

While Greenpeace welcomes the Glenbrook Steel Mill announcement, Larsson also says it isn’t enough and must be the start of a more ambitious Climate Shift for this Government.

"For too long, successive governments have been too timid to regulate the most polluting industry in New Zealand: intensive dairy. Any government that is serious about preventing worsening climate disasters must work to transition away from big dairy to ecological, low-emissions farming.

"The Glenbrook Steel announcement is a good step in the right direction. Now let’s keep the steel sharp with action on New Zealand’s biggest polluter: intensive dairy."

