Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar dropped across all major trading currencies over the week following the lifting of the OCR. Are overseas investors seeing the NZ economy as failing? Low productivity and a government that doesn’t understand where trade comes from.

Wool: Wool remains in the doldrums with no exciting developments on the horizon.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: All meat schedules are steady with only very minor intercompany changes for the coming week. The beef industry is positive about the medium-term future with schedules showing some early upward movement.

Dairy Prices: Fonterra has opened next season with an $8.00 Farm Gate Price. Advance rate is $6.00. The final for 2022/23 payout is now expected to be $8.20/kg MS. The Coop profit is very good and the dividends and capital distribution look better with the Capital distribution now scheduled for August.