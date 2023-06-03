Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar was steady across all major trading currencies but dipped below the 60 cents point against the US dollar over night on Thursday. There will be concerns in the financial markets if the dollar falls below the 60 cent mark and stays there aligning us with other third world countries!!

Wool: Wool remains in the doldrums with no exciting developments on the horizon. Some people are working hard developing new markets. Country Calendar last week was a great positive story about wool!!

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: All meat schedules are steady with only very minor intercompany changes for the coming week. Lamb prices have been disappointing and remain below the same time last year.

Dairy Prices: With the lower expected farm gate milk price the dairy farmers are re-assessing their budgets. The $6.00 opening payment is providing a little relief early in the season.