The new owners of the Friends Café, Ravi Singh and Priye Kumari Darshni, are not only passionate about food but also take immense pride in what they serve to their customers. Their journey began on July 6th, 2022 when their ideas and dreams morphed into the beloved café located in Papamoa. In the span of just eight months, they have tirelessly toiled to offer their patrons top-quality products, prepared from scratch and sourced locally. From regulars who drop by for their daily caffeine fix to first-time visitors exploring Papamoa and its sites, everyone is made to feel like a cherished friend.

One of the distinguishing features of Friends Café is its inclusivity. Recognizing the diverse dietary needs of their customers, the café warmly welcomes individuals with specific dietary requirements. Ravi and Priya have made it a point to cater to various dietary preferences, including gluten intolerance, keto, vegetarian, and other special diets.

To accommodate different occasions and events, Friends Café provides a range of menus for their catering services. Friends Café aims to expand its catering services, making it the go-to choice for anyone seeking outstanding, handcrafted food for their next event. How does it get any better than that?

The café proudly serves locally roasted Altura coffee beans, which perfectly complement their all-day Kiwi breakfast and brunch options available seven days a week. By ensuring consistency in their offerings, Ravi and Priya have remained steadfast in their belief that quality should never be compromised.

But what about the canines? Well, dogs are also welcome to share in the space that is Friends Café!

Friends Café in Papamoa is a testament to the passion and culinary skill of Ravi and Priya, who have turned their idea into a reality. With their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional food and fostering a sense of community, the duo has created a haven where delicious food and warm hospitality come together. Whether you’re a local or a visitor to Papamoa, a visit to Friends Café promises to be a delightful experience for the senses.

Contact Friends Café

website- friendscafepapamoa.co.nz

email- Friends26cafe@gmail.com

mobile no-0278354119

landline-075757288

