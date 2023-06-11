Mike's Bistro Bringing Topnotch Cuisine and Craft Beer to the People of New Plymouth

Located in the vibrant city of New Plymouth and established in 2018, Mike's Bistro has become a beloved destination for food lovers and beer enthusiasts alike. Since its establishment, Mike's Bistro has stood out for its commitment to providing an unforgettable dining experience.

One of the defining aspects of Mike's Bistro is the hands-on involvement of the owners. They can be found on the floor, working side by side with the staff and interacting with customers on a daily basis. This level of dedication and personal involvement sets the tone for the entire establishment, creating an atmosphere of warmth and genuine hospitality. They also go the extra mile by personally tasting and serving the meals and drinks to ensure quality is always maintained.

Mike's Bistro has implemented an electronic tablet menu and ordering system for an easier experience. This allows patrons to explore the extensive menu, providing them with detailed information about each dish and beer offering. Additionally, the ordering system gives customers more control over their dining experience, ensuring their preferences are met. They are also involved with Bartecard for even easier collaboration.

With the largest selection of quality Craft Beer on tap in New Plymouth, and delectable food such as Seafood Chowder, Scotch Fillet Steak, Ferdinand & Friends Burger, Katsu Chicken Rice Bowl, Calamari, and Hakka Chilli Chicken entrée’ to name a few. Teamed with genuine hospitality has earned Mike's Bistro a loyal following. Visitors are not just customers; they become part of a community that shares a passion for great beer and memorable experiences. This atmosphere makes Mike's Bistro a standout destination in New Plymouth's bustling culinary scene.

Mike's Bistro is more than just a place to enjoy a great meal and exceptional beer. It is a testament to the dedication and passion of its owners, who work tirelessly to create an environment that leaves a lasting impression on every visitor. So, whether you're a beer enthusiast, a food lover, or simply someone seeking an extraordinary dining experience, a visit to Mike's Bistro in New Plymouth is an absolute must.

