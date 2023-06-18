Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar firmed over the week finishing the week up 2 cents against the US dollar. The rise was unexpected as the country was officially declared as being in recession.

Wool: Wool remains in the doldrums with no exciting developments on the horizon.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: All meat schedules are steady with only very minor intercompany changes noted for the coming week. Lamb prices are disappointing and remain well below the same time last year.

Dairy Prices: The commodity prices are steady but remain below the same time last year. There is hope that the Chinese markets will open up before the end of the year but the WMP inventories in China are unknown and this is leading to the uncertainties.

It is time to do a final check on the requirements for spring calving farms – calf sheds should be cleaned, cafeterias cleaned and ready for use, some basic animal health treatments on hand, ID bands ready and enough tags to mark the calves.