1093 Tairua Whitianga Road A Versatile 48-hectare Farm located in the Picturesque Whenuakite For Sale

FOR SALE 1093 Tairua Whitianga Road, Whenuakite, Whitianga 3591

The property in question is a rural grazing property spanning an area of 48 hectares. It is nestled in the picturesque rural area of Whenuakite, on the Thames Coromandel eastern coast. Previously, it operated as a dairy farm with all the necessary supporting buildings. However, it has more recently been used for cattle pasturing, with the potential for much more.

The Hot Water Beach and the town of Hahei are a 10-minute drive away and the Cathedral Cove car park is a 14-minute drive. Whenuakite school is a mere few hundred metres down the road.

The main dwelling on the property is a substantial weatherboard house in average condition. Additionally, there is a second dwelling, an unused cowshed, a large implement shed, and other standard rural lifestyle improvements. With a bit of TLC, the dwellings could be evolved to the new owner’s preferences.

With flat to undulating terrain split into 38 paddocks suitable for dry stock and dairying. The farm has a very good soil type which is classified as Allophanic (the parent material is volcanic ash). The soil is a silt loam with good drainage characteristics and there are no barriers for root growth to at least 2 meters for most of the farm. There are 40 hectares that can be used for horticulture, such as kiwifruit and avocados, as shown on the neighbouring properties. It has natural shelter, and the annual rainfall is usually 1900 mm. There is a stream running through the property that does not dry up and the water source to the property is from a gravity-fed natural spring in the bush. How can it get any more Kiwi than that?!

The property encompasses sprawling acres, where lush green meadows meet gently rolling hills and dense forests. From the moment you set foot on this ground, you’re greeted by a sense of tranquillity. The pristine natural surroundings serve as a constant reminder of the immense power and beauty of New Zealand.

1093 Tairua Whitianga Road is a place where dreams come alive, where nature and community intertwine. Explore the landscape and embrace the energy that permeates every corner.

Video and Photo credit to Dwight Dawson

Link to a video and photos of the property:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xqem-r_Z4FQ



Dwelling 1:

Bedrooms: 4

Bathroom: 1 Combined bath/shower/toilet, 1 Separate Toilet,

Floor area: 164 sqm approx.

Dwelling 2:

Bedrooms: 3

Linkedin Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/1093tairuawhitiangaroad/?viewAsMember=true

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/1093TairuaWhitiangaRoad

Instagram Page: https://www.instagram.com/1093tairuawhitiangaroad/

Contact Phillip Quay

Email: Phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Mobile: 027 458 7724

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

facebook.com/nzbusinessconnect