Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar was steady through the week but finished slightly down against the US dollar at the end of the week. The US economy is working hard to maintain its dominance against the growing Chinese economy.

Wool: Coarse wools saw an increase at the auctions this week which surprised many in the industry, let’s hope it lasts!! .

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: All meat schedules are steady with only very minor intercompany changes noted for the coming week. Lamb prices are disappointing and remain well below the same time last year.

Dairy Prices: The g/DT was flat with a zero change. WMP didn’t move while SMP dropped 2.3%. Butter was up 5.5% .The Chinese inventory is unknown, but many commentators re predicting increased interest from China before the end of the year,