Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar was steady through the week but finished slightly down against the US dollar at the end of the week.

Wool: Coarse wools saw a further increase at the auctions this week but it needs to become regular to provide some confidence for the growers.!! .

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: All sheep and beef meat schedules are lower with some major drops in the beef schedules. Lamb prices are disappointing and remain well below the same time last year while venison schedules are steady..

Dairy Prices: The dairy prices are steady at what is hoped to be their lowest level. Spring calving is underway on the early calving cows and cows are generally considered to be in OK to good condition.