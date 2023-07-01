Make your Facebook Friends List Private

You may have received a friend request from someone you are already friends with. When this happens your friend, when they find out, will let you know that they have been ‘hacked’.

In fact it is very unlikely they have been hacked. What has happened is that someone has copied your friends details and created a new Facebook account in their name. They have then sent friend requests to all of your friends friends.

I’d like to stop this happening to you. Learn How to hide your friends list on Facebook.