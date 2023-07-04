Plan Welcomed But More Emphasis on Primary and Community Workforce Needed

The chair of the country’s leading primary and community health sector group, The Federation of Primary Health Aotearoa (FPHANZ) says whilst today’s plan from Te Whatu Ora is positive, there needs to be equal focus on primary and community health workforce needs.

Growing NZ’s own rural health teams and building a workforce representative of communities across New Zealand is a positive development as is growing rural and interdisciplinary training programmes to enable larger student intakes.

FPHANZ Chair, Steve Chadwick, says they support the initiatives outlined today, and would welcome equal emphasis on primary and community workforces which continue to be under considerable strain.

“I have not read the plan in detail but from what I have seen, for example where it refers to nurses, there’s nothing that makes clear whether they are primary health nurses or based in hospitals,” says Ms Chadwick. “The appropriate resourcing of community level health care is just as important as in hospitals; that’s where we hopefully catch health issues before they need a greater level of care.”

FPHANZ Executive Director, Angela Francis, agrees.

“This plan from Te Whatu Ora is huge and has real grunt,” she says. “It’s very pleasing to see issues like retention, training, supporting career pathways and recruitment front and centre across a wide range of disciplines. The “earn as you learn” approach is innovative and shows Te Whatu Ora has listened to the sector. The Federation is a big supporter of “growing our own” in this country of smart, passionate and hardworking people.”

Steve Chadwick says the Federation is pleased to see a clear intention in the Te Whatu Ora plan, to make changes to models of care across the health system, and shift towards community-based care.

“A well-resourced and supported primary and community health sector, makes the overall health system robust, effective and successful,” she says.

Background

The Federation of Primary Health Aotearoa New Zealand is the country’s peak body for the Primary and Community Health Care sector.

FPHANZ was established in 2018, when 70 of New Zealand’s primary health and community care leaders representing PHO’s, pharmacy, midwifery, allied health, nursing and others came together, for the benefit of the health and well-being of all New Zealanders. It is the “go-to” membership body representing primary, community and consumer health care interests, for the benefit of all New Zealanders. It is the unified voice of Aotearoa’s leading primary and community health providers, putting person-centred care before all else.

The reach and membership of the Federation includes all areas of primary and community health including: Wellness, Community Health, NGO’s, Mental Health, Māori, Professional Organisations. The Federation’s overall aim is to see the primary and community health sector become the central function and focus of New Zealand’s health system, and be person focused in advancing health and wellbeing equity.