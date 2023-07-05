Hot Water Beach: Dig Your Own Spa with Beach Views

The Hot Water Beach is a unique natural attraction located on the eastern coast of New Zealand's Coromandel Peninsula. What sets this beach apart is its underground hot springs, which create a fascinating phenomenon. Visitors can dig their own hot pools in the sand during low tide, allowing them to relax and soak in the warm waters.

The hot springs at Hot Water Beach are fueled by geothermal activity beneath the surface. As the underground water percolates through the sandy beach, it mixes with hot volcanic rock, resulting in the emergence of hot water. The temperature of the water can reach up to 64 degrees Celsius, providing a truly therapeutic experience. Head towards the southern end of the beach, two hours on either side of the low tide to make the most of the exposed area.

This popular tourist spot attracts both locals and international visitors, who flock to the beach armed with shovels and buckets during low tide. As they dig, they create personal hot tubs that are perfect for soaking and unwinding. The beach can get quite crowded during peak seasons, but the experience of lounging in a natural hot pool while surrounded by the picturesque coastal scenery makes it well worth it.

Hot Water Beach is not just about relaxation and rejuvenation; it also offers stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and beautiful sunsets. The nearby rock formations, such as Cathedral Cove, add to the charm of the area and provide opportunities for exploration and scenic walks.

In addition to the therapeutic hot pools, Hot Water Beach offers a range of activities. Surfers can catch waves along the coastline, while beachcombers can stroll along the sandy shores, collecting seashells and enjoying the coastal breeze. The surrounding area is also a haven for nature lovers, with bushwalks and hiking trails that lead to breathtaking viewpoints and secluded coves.

Whether you're seeking relaxation, adventure, or a chance to connect with nature, Hot Water Beach is a destination that captivates the senses and offers an unforgettable experience for everyone who ventures to this geological wonder on New Zealand's Coromandel Peninsula.

